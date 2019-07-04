Flight makes emergency landing early Thursday at Logan Airport
No one was injured when an American Airlines flight from Chicago made an emergency landing at Logan Airport early Thursday morning, officials said.
American Airlines flight 1172 landed safely at 12:39 a.m. after the pilot discovered a potential mechanical issue toward the end of the flight, the airline said in a statement.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the pilot declared an emergency. The flight landed safely and without incident,” the statement said.
The flight left O’Hare International Airport two hours late, according to FlightAware. The Massachusetts Port Authority Fire Rescue and Boston EMS were prepared to respond, but were called off, said Jennifer Mehigan, Massport’s director of media relations.
“The aircraft has been taken out of service for evaluation by our maintenance team,” American Airlines said in the statement.
