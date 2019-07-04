Fourth of July crowds gather early at the Esplanade, hoping for prime spot to see fireworks

An estimated half-million people will make their way to the Esplanade Thursday where the star-studded Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will feature performers Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, The Texas Tenors, and Amanda Mena.

Some relaxed in beach chairs, other on folding lounges. Many were decked out in patriotic red, white, and blue and carrying flags for Boston’s big Independence Day celebration on the Charles River.

With the weather promising to be gloriously sunny, the Fourth of July crowds began gathering early Thursday morning at the Esplanade, with those hoping for a prime spot near the Hatch Shell staking out places in line, waiting for the gates to open at 9 a.m.

Jocelyn Wang, 19, of Newton, was one of the early birds at the Esplanade, having arrived with friends at 4:30 a.m. How did they spend the pre-dawn hours? Sitting in folding chairs and reading horoscopes.

Others made a much longer trek to get their coveted spot in line. Karin and Steve Donovan flew to Boston overnight on a red eye flight from Phoenix so they could see the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as a family.

They were in line at 5 a.m. Thursday to get a good spot, they said.

“Our daughter is a violinist, and she’s meeting us here as well,” said Karin Donovan. “Her endgame, ultimate goal is to work with the . . . Boston Pops.”

Six-year-old Charlotte Knowles of North Canton, Ohio, waited in line patiently with family and friends, many of whom sported star-spangled attire for the big day. Jude Knowles, 8, stood nearby looking dapper in a tiny red top hat.

Some came from around the state to see the annual Pops extravaganza.

Anthony Johnson was back for his second Fourth on the Esplanade and had arrived Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

“I’m definitely hoping to get the same spot by the stage this year,” said Johnson, 28, of Charlton, a classical music fan who was particularly looking forward to hearing the Pops play the 1812 Overture.

“Keith Lockhart, he does an amazing job with the Pops,” he said. “I definitely love Tchaikovsky, and the howitzers are awesome. . . . Just the smell of the gunpowder is fun.”

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hkaufman@globe.com.