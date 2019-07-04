3 injured after plane crashes in Montville, Maine

Three people were injured after a single-engine plane crashed in the woods of Montville, Maine Wednesday, said people at the scene.

The plane crashed in the woods of Hidden Valley Camp, a children’s summer camp, in the early evening, said Stephanie, an official from the camp who declined to give her last name. Three people were taken to the hospital and discharged Wednesday night, she said.

Members of the camp were in the woods at the time but were not near the crash site, Stephanie said. The plane was removed from the woods, she said. Hidden Valley Camp officials do not know what caused the crash, who owned the plane, or who the pilot is. Stephanie declined to identify the two passengers.