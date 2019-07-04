Man and child shot in Dorchester
A man and a child were shot in Dorchester Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to Boston police.
The man’s injuries are life threatening, said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.
The child, whose age was not disclosed, suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.
The shootings occurred in the area of Folsom and Dudley streets at 10:58 p.m., Kenneally said.
Crime scene tape blocked the entrance to Mary Hannon Park. There was a heavy police presence. Several officers were stationed around the park, while others investigated inside the park with flashlights.
The incident is under investigation, Kenneally said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com
