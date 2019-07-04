scorecardresearch

Man injured in Hyde Park stabbing

By Jordan Frias Globe Correspondent,July 4, 2019, 58 minutes ago

A man was stabbed Thursday evening in the area of Truman Parkway in Hyde Park, according to Boston police.

Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said a call came in for a person stabbed around 6:50 p.m. on July 4.

Police responded to the area of 1025 Truman Parkway, which is the address of a Stop and Shop in the area.

Kenneally said the adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A manager of the Stop and Shop store declined to comment on the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.