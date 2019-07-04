Man injured in Hyde Park stabbing
A man was stabbed Thursday evening in the area of Truman Parkway in Hyde Park, according to Boston police.
Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said a call came in for a person stabbed around 6:50 p.m. on July 4.
Police responded to the area of 1025 Truman Parkway, which is the address of a Stop and Shop in the area.
Kenneally said the adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A manager of the Stop and Shop store declined to comment on the incident.
No further information was immediately available.
