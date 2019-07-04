Photos: Fourth of July in Boston Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View Comments Sidney Balansky, 4, joins in a group photo with her family before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston, MA on July 04, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)Grant Borchers, left, and Jeff Weinstein pass time playing chess on the esplanade.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)Sisters Paisley, 4, left, and Shelby Agacinski, 14, lie on their blanket in the shade.(Erin Clark for the Boston Globe)Danielle Lynch, left, laughs while Domanik Keller, 4, climbs on top of Marcus Lynch's shoulders. The group traveled from Minnesota to attend the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.(Erin Clark for the Boston Globe)