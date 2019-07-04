Rhode Island man arrested for OUI after crash with police cruiser

An officer was driving a marked police car east on Wayland Avenue at 1:48 a.m Thursday, while responding to a call, police said.

Randi Ruzzo, 30, of 108 Preston Ave. in Cranston was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and received citations for refusing to submit to a chemical test and failing to obey a stop sign, according to police.

A man allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed a police cruiser while under the influence early Thursday morning in Cranston, R.I., police said.

Ruzzo was driving south on Preston Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign posted at the intersection Preston and Wayland, driving out in front of the cruiser. The officer did not have sufficient time to brake and crashed into the side of Ruzzo’s 2010 Hyundai Accent, police said.

Ruzzo’s vehicle flipped over on its side and both cars came to rest at 184 Wayland Ave. Both Ruzzo and the officer were injured an transported to Rhode Island Hospital, police said.

During the investigation, an officer conducted tests at the scene and hospital and noticed Ruzzo displayed signs associated with drug or alcohol impairment. Ruzzo refused a blood test, police said.

“This crash demonstrates the dangers associated with impaired drivers on our roadways, not only to the general public but also our public safety personnel,” Cranston Police Colonel Michael Winquist said in a statement. “We urge you to drink responsibly and use a designated driver or ride sharing service this holiday. For those who choose to drive while under the influence, we will have dedicated DUI patrols throughout the city who will be making arrests.”

Ruzzo is set to appear in Rhode Island’s third division District Court in Warwick July 25.

