4 seriously injured in Medford crash, driver arrested
Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Medford just after 6 p.m. Thursday, and the driver of a vehicle was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, State Police said.
The crash happened on the Mystic Valley Parkway at Pine Ridge Road, State Police said just before 9 p.m. on Twitter.
Four occupants of one vehicle were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver who was charged was also later taken to an area hospital for treatment, said Sergeant Tom Ryan, a State Police spokesman.
The crash closed part of the Mystic Valley Parkway at Pine Ridge Road for several hours while the crash was investigated.
The parkway was reopened shortly before 1o p.m., State Police tweeted.
No further information was available.
