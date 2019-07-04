Though strike continues, Martha’s Vineyard buses running close to normal on Fourth of July

The transit authority’s Facebook page announced Thursday afternoon that with the exception of a route servicing Chilmark, “all routes are running scheduled service today.”

For visitors arriving to celebrate the holiday weekend, bus service is running close to normal, as the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority has enlisted non-union workers to replace the union drivers.

The Fourth of July marked the seventh day of a strike for union bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard, who remain embroiled in a contract dispute with their employer.

Nancy Gardella, the executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday she hasn’t heard of any issues with holiday weekend visitors getting around the island, nor has she fielded complaints from stores worried about how the strike might affect Fourth of July business. The VTA is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

“The visitor experience is fairly seamless,” Gardella said, noting that many tourists are using alternative modes of transportation, such as bikes, taxis, and ride-sharing services. Some are getting on the VTA’s buses, she said.

She said picketers are prevalent at bus stops and ferry terminals across the island, so visitors are well aware of what’s going on. Most businesses she’s talked to, Gardella said, are sympathetic to the striking drivers.

Richard Townes, a driver for 23 years, said the union has received “tremendous” support from the community.

“Texts and things are just coming in left and right, and everything’s positive,” he said by telephone Thursday.

Gardella said a “safe, affordable, reliable clean public bus system” is essential to the visitor’s experience on the resort island.

“We’d really love to see this resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.

The union and authority are negotiating with help from a federal mediator.

Health care benefits and other issues have been resolved, but wages remain the biggest sticking point, said Steve MacDougall, an international representative for the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents the 45 to 50 drivers.

The ATU on Tuesday submitted a new proposal to Transit Connection Inc., the Florida-based contractor for the VTA.

The two sides have agreed on a new starting wage of $19.50 per hour, up $3 from the current wage, he said, but have not yet agreed on an increase for the top rate age, which is $23.50 for workers with 14 years or more of service.

The union has proposed a top rate of $26.50 per hour, for workers with eight or more years of service. The rate would eventually increase to $27.50 per hour, and workers would be eligible to receive it after 6 years of service, according to MacDougall

“We just want a liveable wage,” he said.

Angela Grant, the VTA’s administrator, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. But she blasted the union for a “misinformation campaign” in a statement released earlier this week.

The ATU has “an agenda that has shown little regard for our community and the riders of our transit system,” she said in a press release Monday. “The VTA remains committed to delivering safe and professional transit service and will continue to provide as much transit service as possible to our neighbors and riders.”

Kellen Browning can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @kellen_browning.