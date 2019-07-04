In White River Junction, sisters are doing it for themselves

Dancers at The Wrap, a strip joint directly across the street from Souza’s shop, began showing up regularly with outrageously high platform shoes and audacious, skimpy outfits. Souza had to wave them off when the strippers tried to sell her their thongs.

She let the locals know that beyond selling new clothing, she would also sell used stuff and offered to buy gently used clothes from them.

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. -- Kim Souza opened her consignment and thrift clothing store here in 2002, when this old, wheezy village hard by the New Hampshire border was so deserted you half-expected to see tumbleweeds rolling down North Main Street.

“I had to draw the line somewhere,” Souza said, standing behind the counter of her store next to an elaborate cappucino machine.

The Wrap burned to the ground years ago, and in its place has risen, phoenix-like, a modern apartment building, the anchor of which is a ground-level cafe, apothecary, and juice bar called JUEL, after its owners, Julie Sumanis and Elena Taylor.

The cafe, located on the corner of North Main and Bridge streets, in the heart of downtown, captures the essence of the renaissance of this old industrial village: on the same spot where women were once exploited and objectified, two young female entrepreneurs are running a thriving business.

Souza, White River’s pioneering businesswoman, recently did some research and figured out that no less than 25 businesses that have opened in the once-vacant and newly built storefronts in the four-block downtown area are run by women.

It wasn’t planned. It isn’t part of some high-minded government-incentive program. It just happened. Organically.

Souza was working at a travel agency in New Hampshire when a mentor, Murray Washburn, suggested she start a business in gritty White River, which is sandwiched in the Upper Valley between the more genteel locales of Hanover in New Hampshire and Woodstock in Vermont.

Souza went for it, opening a funky clothing store in what had been a frame shop for 30 years and called it Revolution, which was prescient because she started one.

Things were slow at first. After four years, Souza thought she would have to go out of business. A local woman, Ann Johnston, and her then-teenage daughter, Simran, loved the store and were crestfallen when Souza told them she was going to close up.

“What would it take to keep Revolution open?” Ann Johnston asked.

The answer was financial backing, which Johnston and her daughter provided, giving new, sustained life to Revolution, and the revolution of female businesses.

Souza said Leslie Carleton’s decision to open Upper Valley Yoga on North Main Street in 2008 was a pivotal moment. Carleton’s previous studio was in Norwich, a nearby, more upscale town. Many of Carleton’s well-heeled students followed her, with some trepidation, to White River.

Those mostly female yogis discovered something that Souza has immortalized on a T-shirt she sells, emblazoned with the words, “White River Junction” on the front, and, on the back, “It’s not so bad.”

“When I came to White River Junction,” Carleton said, sitting at a table outside JUEL, “it was still pretty rough. It was dead on a Sunday morning. The sleazy strip club was still there. The ATM at the strip club dispensed only $1 and $5 bills.”

But Carleton hung in there, and other yoga studios have followed.

Four years ago, Kate Gamble, a physical therapist, opened Open Door, a one-stop wellness center, offering services including yoga, physical therapy, acupuncture, and Chinese medicine. At something she hosts called The Death Cafe, a hospice nurse helps people “be more comfortable about end of life issues,” Gamble said.

“This place reminds me of Brooklyn,” Gamble said. “It was a dump, but a lot of people with energy and new ideas have moved in and changed things.”

Carleton harbors a nagging worry that it might become too much like Brooklyn, with rents soaring and inventory drying up.

But given what White River Junction looked like and felt like not so long ago, the pros seem to far outweigh the cons, and officials in the town of Hartford, where White River is located, are thrilled with all the new businesses and tax revenue.

And as freight trains roll through the downtown regularly, blowing their horns, White River is not in danger of becoming precious or pretentious any time soon. It retains a chunk of its old grittiness.

Taylor, 37, and Sumanis, 31, became fast friends when they worked as waitresses at Elixir, an upscale restaurant here. They had a shared interest in wellness, herbalism, and eating healthy. More importantly, their bosses, Skip Symanski and Jane Carrier, had set an example.

When Symanski and Carrier opened a high-end restaurant here 10 years ago, people thought they were nuts. But Taylor and Sumanis learned that if you build a quality business, the people will come. It gave them the gumption to strike out on their own. Three years ago, they started with a food truck. When space became available in a new building, they went all in.

“Elixir paved the way for a lot of us,” Sumanis said.

They also point to Souza as a nurturing maternal figure to younger entrepreneurs.

Souza gives credit to the male developers who remade the town’s footprint, but agrees there is a mutually supportive business climate that has an especially feminine side to it.

“Women are by nature nurturing,” she said. “There is a lot of mutual support and encouragement going on here.”

Given that they both offer yoga classes, Carleton and Gamble are technically competitors. But they routinely send customers to each other’s business, depending on what those customers want and need.

“Everybody has each other’s back,” said Taylor, who has given spare keys for JUEL to Gamble and Souza, whose businesses are right across North Main.

There are downsides to all this progress and prosperity. You used to be able to park an aircraft carrier along North Main Street. Now they limit free parking to two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., from Monday to Saturday. Things can get tight, especially on weekends.

And, this being Vermont, there are some who decry what they dismiss as gentrification.

A local blogger, Rejjie Carter, bemoaned what he calls the colonization of White River Junction, writing that the land where it sits belonged to the Abenaki tribe before settlers showed up, and that landlords are now cashing in and driving out poorer residents.

“Colonialism, capitalism, and private property are the enemies,” Carter wrote.

Like I said, this is Vermont.

Souza, who is a town selectboard member and committed to many social justice causes, bristles at characterizing what has happened here as gentrification.

“When women are opening businesses in a defunct town, it’s less about money and power and more about care and community,” she said. “Gentrification happens when people are displaced. There were no people in White River Junction when developers like Matt Bucy, Mike Davidson and Bill Bittinger came along. Almost every single one of the old empty buildings they rehabbed or the new buildings they erected in vacant lots added affordable living space to our community.”

Two months ago, a teacher from the Hartford public schools brought a bunch of students on a field trip to visit some of the female-run businesses.

“It was a joy to listen to so many of the young girls ask questions about how to start a business,” said Souza. “It felt like something was happening.”

On Easter Sunday, a day that celebrates the idea of resurrection, Elena Taylor, who has helped breathe new life into an old place, gave birth to her first child, a daughter. She named her Freya, after a Nordic goddess.

The next generation of the sisterhood of White River Junction has begun.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.