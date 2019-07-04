Woman stabbed in Worcester restaurant allegedly attacked by same man two months before

In addition to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Asencio also faces an outstanding warrant for allegedly breaking into the woman’s home and attacking her with a stun gun on April 21, officials said.

The suspect, who has been identified as Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, NH, was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly entered the restaurant, found the woman, and stabbed her, Worcester police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old woman who died after being stabbed at a Worcester restaurant was allegedly attacked by the same man during a home invasion two months ago, officials said Thursday.

Asencio and the woman had previously dated, according to Worcester police. The victim’s identity has not been released.

On Wednesday, Worcester police officers were dispatched to O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar on West Boylston Street for a report of a stabbing around 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, officers saw several patrons holding down Asencio. Officers also saw a woman who had been stabbed.

Asencio allegedly struggled with police before they placed him in handcuffs, police said. Officers delivered medical aid to the woman, who was then brought to the hospital by ambulance.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that after Asencio allegedly stabbed the woman, another man at the restaurant rushed him and tried to help the victim, police said. The man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound during the struggle.

Other restaurant patrons held Asencio down until police arrived.

This is not the first time Asencio has been charged with assaulting the 31-year-old woman, according to Worcester police.

A woman suffering “apparent injuries” entered the Ayer Police Department at 4:46 a.m. on April 21 to report that a man had entered her East Main Street home and attacked her, according to a May 7 statement from Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the suspect, who was identified as Asencio, entered the woman’s home wearing a mask, while in possession of a handgun and stun gun, the statement said.

Advertisement

Asencio allegedly attacked the victim with the stun gun, and the two engaged in a physical struggle, the statement said. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries before Asencio fled the scene.

At the time authorities believed Asencio was no longer in Massachusetts and said they were working to determine his exact whereabouts.

Asencio was charged at the time with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, armed home invasion, assault with intent to murder, armed masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a household or family member.

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.