Alaska reached 90-degree temperatures before Boston

In Anchorage, where records date back to 1952, the town reached 90 degrees on July 4th, a day earlier than us here in Boston. Several other cities also tied or exceeded their all-time high temperature records.

The first 90-degree day in Boston didn’t arrive until until July 5th, much later than average. But this year, something happened in Alaska that has never happened since the state began keeping records.

In spite of the humidity Saturday, it’s been relatively comfortable around New England this summer.

Of course, one day of heat doesn’t make for a trend. However the heat is going to continue this week and perhaps even get a little worse. This kind of extended warmth is unprecedented from the data we have.

In case you’re wondering, it has been warmer than 90 degrees in Alaska before. As a matter of fact, on June 27, 1915, it hit 100 degrees in Fort Yukon. But that historical data point doesn’t make this round of heat insignificant or meaningful.

Readings are expected to be in the 80s to perhaps near 90 around Anchorage to start the upcoming week. (WeatherBell)

The heat this week was caused by an upper-level block, which allowed high pressure to build over Alaska. This high-pressure area forced the air to sink, and because it’s not moving, it becomes warmer each day.

High pressure systems on weather maps are denoted with a big blue ‘H,’ and you can see these symbols on the map around the Alaska region. These heat domes can crop up in other parts of the world, including here in New England.

High pressure is keeping Alaska hot and dry in early July. (NOAA)

Fire and Ice

The warm and dry weather is also having an effect on forest fires, which are increasing in coverage to unsual levels, and in the sea ice over the northern part of Alaska, which is decreasing faster than typical summer melting rates.

There is also some smoke from the fires in the forecast. Ironically, a lot of smoke could actually keep temperatures less hot than if it was clear due to smoke particules decreasing the strength of the sun.

The smoke forecast shows the effects of Alaskan fires this season. Fires are not unusual, but are reportedly worse this year. (NOAA)

What makes this particular round of heat more noteworthy is it’s breaking the record by so many degrees, and it’s lasted for so many days. As of Friday, it’s once again above 80 degrees at the airport in Anchorage, and this could last a bit longer.

The most number of days recorded with 80 degrees or higher in Anchorage is three, and there’s the potential to have as many as five or six.

Later this week it will cool off with temperatures returning closer to normal. It will take climatologists time to evaluate how this current record-setting round of heat fits into the larger climate-changing environment.

Rest assured, this type of pattern fits what climate models predict, so it’s likely there is some human impact in all the heat this week.

