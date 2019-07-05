Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter to lie in state at City Hall
The body of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter will lie in state at City Hall on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., the city announced Friday on its Facebook page.
A funeral for the three-term mayor will be held Friday at a time and place to be announced, according to a brief obituary released from Russell and Pica Funeral Homes in Brockton.
Carpenter, a three-term mayor, died Wednesday at age 62 after being found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnone Elementary School. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he later died.
Carpenter’s sudden death surprised many in the city of nearly 96,000 residents South of Boston. He was currently running for a fourth, two-year term.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said no foul play is suspected.
An autopsy was conducted by the state medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. On Friday, mayor’s body was returned to Brockton by a police escort from Boston, according to the city.
Carpenter leaves his six children and life partner, Juli Caldwell, according to his administration.
In a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page, Carpenter’s family thanked the public for “the tremendous outpouring of support.”
“Thank you to the hundreds of supporters, police officers, fire fighters, DPW members, EMS personnel, city employees, and residents for honoring and paying respect to our father during the procession,” his family said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.