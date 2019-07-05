Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter to lie in state at City Hall

The body of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter will lie in state at City Hall on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., the city announced Friday on its Facebook page.

A funeral for the three-term mayor will be held Friday at a time and place to be announced, according to a brief obituary released from Russell and Pica Funeral Homes in Brockton.

Carpenter, a three-term mayor, died Wednesday at age 62 after being found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnone Elementary School. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he later died.