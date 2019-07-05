Cellphone battery pack thought to have grounded London-bound plane in Boston

The plane remained at the airport on Friday as the investigation into the incident continues, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

A cellphone battery pack apparently ignited a seat cushion on a London-bound Virgin Atlantic plane Thursday night, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport, State Police said Friday.

The charred remains of the seat cushion where a cell phone battery pack is thought to have ignited a fire aboard a London-bound Virgin Atlantic plane on Thursday.

The flight was headed from New York to London, and most passengers who were aboard have been rebooked onto other flights, Procopio said.

State Police on Friday released photos of the charred battery pack that is thought to have sparked the fire and the seat where the pack ignited.

Advertisement

The plane landed at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The crew onboard the Airbus A330 extinguished the fire, and 217 passengers were evacuated, with one passenger refusing medical treatment for a smoke-related complaint, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation had suggested that a phone charger may have ignited the fire, but on Friday State Police indicated a phone battery pack is now thought to be the cause of the fire.

Globe correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.