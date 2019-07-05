Child injured after running into vehicle at East Boston beach
A child was taken to the hospital after he ran into a vehicle Friday afternoon at Constitution Beach in East Boston.
State Police said in a tweet that the child was in a parking lot at Constitution Beach on Bennington Street when he struck a vehicle at about 3 p.m.
David Procopio, a spokesman for the department, said the child appears to be approximately 12-years-old.
The operator remained on scene and the boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the tweet said.
State Police tweeted that their investigation indicates that the boy ran into the travel way of the parking lot and struck the side of a passing vehicle.
No charges are expected, the tweet said.
No further information was immediately available.
