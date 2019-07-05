Dominican man arraigned following attempt to obtain driver’s license in N.H.

Milciante Asuncion-Tejera of Bani was arrested on Wednesday following a combined investigation with New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police, officials said.

A Dominican man with ties to Boston is in custody following his arraignment in New Hampshire on Friday for attempting to obtain a driver’s license with a false identity, authorities said.

The suspect was at the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles in Manchester and tried to obtain a driver’s license after identifying himself as 45-year-old Orlando Santos-Quilles of Manchester, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Staff at the DMV alerted state police of his presence on Wednesday morning and he was placed under arrest, the statement said.

In Massachusetts, the suspect had identified himself as 39-year-old Jamie J. Velez-Colon of Jamaica Plain, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the suspect’s identity and he was charged with multiple offenses, including two criminal offenses of unsworn falsification, one offense of prohibitions of a drivers’ license and three offenses of tampering with public records.

He remains in custody at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending trail, authorities said.

