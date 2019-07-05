Four alarm fire displaces 20 in Dorchester
A four alarm fire at 41 Mount Everett Street in Dorchester displaced 20, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department.
The fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to a tweet from the department, flames could be seen from the rear porches of 39 and 41 Mount Everett Street.
These rear porches later collapsed. The fire, which officials described as “heavy” was knocked down around 3 a.m.
Two, three family buildings were affected by the fire, which resulted in approximately $1 million in damages to both buildings.
These are pictures on some of the damages of the two buildings from the 4 alarm fire at 39 & 41 Mt. Everett St . pic.twitter.com/6vOmMKsed7— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 5, 2019
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson