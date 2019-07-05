Four alarm fire displaces 20 in Dorchester

The fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to a tweet from the department , flames could be seen from the rear porches of 39 and 41 Mount Everett Street.

A four alarm fire at 41 Mount Everett Street in Dorchester displaced 20, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department .

These rear porches later collapsed. The fire, which officials described as “heavy” was knocked down around 3 a.m.

Two, three family buildings were affected by the fire, which resulted in approximately $1 million in damages to both buildings.

These are pictures on some of the damages of the two buildings from the 4 alarm fire at 39 & 41 Mt. Everett St . pic.twitter.com/6vOmMKsed7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 5, 2019

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

Advertisement

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson