Four-car collision in Eastham; four people sent to hospital
Four people sustained nonlife-threatening injuries after a four-car collision in Eastham Friday morning, Eastham Fire Captain William Sprague said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and Massasoit Road, and 13 people were in the four cars involved in the incident, Sprague said. The injuried were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. No further information was immediately available.
