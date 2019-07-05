Humidity, showers to dominate the weekend

Bedford, Orange and Norwood all reached 90 degrees for the third day in a row today. Since this is the first heat wave of the season, it’s worth reminding folks that it takes three consecutive days of 90 degree weather to be categorized as an official “heat wave.” Natick, Needham, Newton, and Waltham also reached 90 again today to achieve heat wave status.

Logan International Airport also reached 90 degrees for the first time this season, about a month behind schedule. There have not been many years in which it has taken this long for Boston to officially reach 90 degrees. Believe it or not, there have been a few years where it has taken longer and even into August.

Tonight, as a southerly flow of air continues, it will become quite humid. It may be uncomfortable for many of you who don’t have air conditioning to sleep as temperatures stay in the 70s all night.

A cold front will slip south and east during the day on Saturday, increasing the cloud cover and moisture. It’s going to be very uncomfortable tomorrow with all the humidity in the air, as dew points will rise well into the 70s. This is about as muggy as it can get, and heat indices will feel well into the 90s for all of us.

The high humidity for tomorrow will exacerbate shower activity. As a matter of fact, some areas could see such heavy rainfall that there may be local street flooding in a short period of time. The best chance for the heavier showers will be after 3 p.m. until about 11 p.m. from the northwest towards the southeast.

Many areas will receive at least a tenth of an inch of rain Saturday afternoon and evening, but much higher in storms. This is a commuter estimate of possible rainfall and should not be taken literally. (WeatherBell)

Some of these downpours could be accompanied by thunder and lightning as well as strong, gusty winds. It’s not out of the question that a few thunderstorms get to severe levels, but I don’t expect a widespread, severe day.

Behind this weather system it turns markedly drier, but it’s still quite warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend with those conditions.

Vacationers will be happy next week with sunshine Monday through Wednesday and temperatures continuing to increase well into the 80s. There could be some showers towards the end of next week.

