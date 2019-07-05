5 juveniles rescued from Plymouth pond after leaving youth facility
State Police and other first responders helped rescue five juveniles in Plymouth Wednesday night who left a facility caring for youth on a raft and could not swim, police said.
Three boys and two girls walked out of the Home For Little Wanderers in Plymouth and headed to Bloody Pond, which neighbors the facility, said Plymouth Police Capt. Kevin Manuel.
“They started off on a makeshift raft they built and it got them out to a neighbor of the facility’s floating dock out in the pond. They went out and unlatched it or unanchored it and set it afloat,” Manuel said.
Advertisement
The juveniles, who do not know how to swim, floated on the dock about 100 yards away from the home, Manuel said. The facility, which provides services to individuals 22 and younger, reported the missing juveniles to Plymouth police. They were removed from the water by Plymouth police, Plymouth fire, the Plymouth harbormaster, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.
The Air Wing shone a light from a helicopter onto the dock as the harbormaster pulled the juveniles into a boat, the State Police’s video shows.
“The pond backs up to the facility, so the facility police were on scene and they took custody of the children,” Manuel said.
Bloody Pond is a 98-acre pond and borders Route 3.
Plymouth police do not know why the juveniles left the home. They are not being charged, Manuel said. None of the juveniles or first responders were injured, police said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.