5 juveniles rescued from Plymouth pond after leaving youth facility

State Police and other first responders helped rescue five juveniles in Plymouth Wednesday night who left a facility caring for youth on a raft and could not swim, police said.

Three boys and two girls walked out of the Home For Little Wanderers in Plymouth and headed to Bloody Pond, which neighbors the facility, said Plymouth Police Capt. Kevin Manuel.

“They started off on a makeshift raft they built and it got them out to a neighbor of the facility’s floating dock out in the pond. They went out and unlatched it or unanchored it and set it afloat,” Manuel said.