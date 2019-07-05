Man arrested for shooting outside McDonald’s in Methuen

Rodney Villar, 29, of Dracut was taken into custody after fleeing the scene in a red Toyota Highlander following the shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. at the he restaurant on Haverhill Street.

A Dracut man was arrested after he allegedly shot another man outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Friday night, authorities said.

He was wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, Methuen police said.

Authorities said he was “considered armed and dangerous.” State police also assisted at the scene.

Lieutenant Ron Valliere, a spokesman with Methuen police, said an adult male was shot in the area of a McDonald’s on Haverhill Street and his department was notified around 9:05 p.m.

A manager at the restaurant declined to comment Friday night.

Two vehicles fled the scene after the shooting, authorities said.

Lawrence police were able to stop one of the vehicles described in the shooting and located an adult man suffering from a gun shot wound, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, Valliere said. He was later airlifted to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Solomon said.

His condition was not known, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

