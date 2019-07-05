Man pulled from water at Carson Beach pronounced dead

CORRECTION: the man pulled from the water at Carson Beach in #SouthBoston was 52 y/o, not 51. He was unresponsive when pulled from the water, trans to BMC and subsequently pronounced deceased. Circumstances under invest by Troop H detectives and @SCDAONews troopers. https://t.co/N9BbnQrkYa

The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at around 2:40 p.m. He was then taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said in a tweet.

A 52-year-old man died in an apparent drowning at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday afternoon, State Police said.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated by detectives from Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police and troopers from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

