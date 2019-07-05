Man pulled from water at Carson Beach pronounced dead
A 52-year-old man died in an apparent drowning at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at around 2:40 p.m. He was then taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, State Police said in a tweet.
CORRECTION: the man pulled from the water at Carson Beach in #SouthBoston was 52 y/o, not 51. He was unresponsive when pulled from the water, trans to BMC and subsequently pronounced deceased. Circumstances under invest by Troop H detectives and @SCDAONews troopers. https://t.co/N9BbnQrkYa— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2019
The circumstances of the death are being investigated by detectives from Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police and troopers from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
