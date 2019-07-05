Six people shot in Roxbury, police say

“At this time they are reported with non-life threatening injuries,” Gross told reporters at the scene around 1 a.m. Saturday. “We are looking for witnesses.”

Three men and three women were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

Six people were shot on Maple Street in Roxbury late Friday night, officials said.

The victims ages ranged from mid-20s to mid-30s, said Gross. He said the victims had been attending a gathering Friday night. They were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, he said.

“They weren’t doing anything wrong,” he said.

Police responded to Maple Street shortly before 11:15 p.m. Investigators were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and video Friday night. There was no immediate indication how many shots were fired, he said.

“This isn’t indicative of the entire neighborhood, it’s only one or two percent driving the numbers, and we need to send them a message that this is not acceptable,” said Gross.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins joined Gross at the scene.

She condemned the outburst of gun violence that occurred one day after a man and an 8-year-old girl were shot while celebrating the Fourth of July at a Dorchester park.

Rollins said that this is a “weekend where we should be celebrating.”

“Whoever has engaged in this behavior will be held accountable,” she said.

At least 15 officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight Friday. A thickly-settled stretch of Maple Street was closed off to traffic. Yellow crime scene tape was stretched across part of the street.

Some officers combed the street, sidewalk, and vehicles with flashlights. One investigator took photos of the scene.

At least two surveillance cameras could be seen affixed to a brick residential building located inside the crime scene.

Gross said investigators are reviewing video surveillance from the area. He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @danny_mcdonald.