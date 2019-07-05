One person with life threatening injuries following rollover crash near Storrow
A single vehicle rollover crash on Back Street, which runs parallel to the eastbound side of Storrow Drive, sent one person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Friday morning, according to State Police. Several occupants of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.
“The facts and circumstances of the crash, including the vehicle’s specific route of travel prior to the crash, remain under investigation,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email. “Among the factors being investigated by Troopers is whether the vehicle entered a closed-off section of Storrow eastbound and from there entered Back Street.”
The area of Storrow was closed Thursday night for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, which concluded about two and a half hours before the crash, police said.
The crash is being investigated by patrols and detectives from Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, along with the State Police Collision Analysis Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.
No further information was made available.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
