One person with life threatening injuries following rollover crash near Storrow

A single vehicle rollover crash on Back Street, which runs parallel to the eastbound side of Storrow Drive, sent one person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Friday morning, according to State Police. Several occupants of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

“The facts and circumstances of the crash, including the vehicle’s specific route of travel prior to the crash, remain under investigation,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email. “Among the factors being investigated by Troopers is whether the vehicle entered a closed-off section of Storrow eastbound and from there entered Back Street.”