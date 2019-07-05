Roxbury boy, 16, arrested on gun charges after foot chase

A 16-year-old Roxbury boy was arrested Wednesday after he struggled with Boston Police officers and fled, discarding a gun as he ran, police said.

Boston Police Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force went to the boy’s Ruthven Street residence to speak with him when he took off running while clutching his waistband, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.

“He was a person of interest and they were looking to speak with him as part of their investigation,” McNulty said.