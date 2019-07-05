Roxbury boy, 16, arrested on gun charges after foot chase
A 16-year-old Roxbury boy was arrested Wednesday after he struggled with Boston Police officers and fled, discarding a gun as he ran, police said.
Boston Police Officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force went to the boy’s Ruthven Street residence to speak with him when he took off running while clutching his waistband, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.
“He was a person of interest and they were looking to speak with him as part of their investigation,” McNulty said.
The boy fled to an open courtyard at 192 Humboldt Ave. and officers arrested him at 1:13 p.m. after a brief struggle, McNulty said. He discarded a loaded 9mm SCCY CPX-2 handgun as he fled, which officers recovered.
The boy had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Youth Services for absconding while on parole and three undisclosed warrants from Suffolk Superior Court, according to a statement from Boston police. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury Juvenile Court Friday, McNulty said, and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.
No officers were injured in the chase, McNulty said.
