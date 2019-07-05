State officials say hundreds more licenses have been suspended in RMV probe

Officials have been working to identify drivers who should have been suspended but who have slipped through the cracks after Registry workers ignored tens of thousands of notices sent to them from out of state.

A total of 876 people who had committed violations in other states have now had their Massachusetts licenses suspended, she said. That is 330 more than officials said were identified as of a progress report issued on Monday. And Pollack said that still more suspensions may be upcoming.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Friday that more than 300 additional people have had their licenses suspended as a result of a review of mishandling of notifications from other states to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

“The lapses that were discovered [at the Registry] are unacceptable and the consequences of these lapses have had tragic outcomes,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference with Pollack.

State officials said Monday that 546 drivers’ licenses had been suspended because of their initial review of 53 bins of out-of-state notices received by mail that had been stashed unnoticed in a room at Registry headquarters in Quincy since around March 2018.

Pollack said Friday that five more boxes had been found in Quincy. She also said the number of those who had their licenses suspended had risen to 746.

Pollack also said that 72 boxes were pulled from the Registry’s archives in Concord to see if they had been properly processed and a review of that group of records had resulted in another 130 people getting their licenses being suspended.

She noted that the review of archived records wasn’t complete and the “numbers will likely continue to increase.”

The officials also announced:

_ The firm Grant Thornton has been hired to conduct an end-to-end forensic audit and process review. The firm is expected to issue a 30-day interim report and a 60-day final report.

— A new position of deputy registrar for safety will be created.

— Work continues to check all Massachusetts license records against the National Driver Registry to ensure that the state’s records match up with the NDR.

The scandal at the Registry has put the Baker administration on the defense, including Pollack, who earlier this week brushed aside questions of whether she planned to step aside.

“Secretary Pollack continues to have the full confidence of this administration. On this particular initiative, I have full confidence that she’ll fix it,” Baker said.

The RMV’s problems have opened the Baker administration to potential state and federal scrutiny, including after officials admitted they should have terminated the commercial license of a 23-year-old West Springfield truck driver before he allegedly plowed into a group of motorcycle riders, killing seven, last month in Randolph, N.H.

The RMV’s registrar, Erin Deveney, resigned last week amid the fallout from the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who now faces negligent homicide charges in connection to the New Hampshire crash.

It was in reviewing Zhukovskyy’s case that officials uncovered the systemic problems, according to the Baker administration.

