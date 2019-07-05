Stop and Shop employee, 18, stabbed; two arrested

“On arrival, several parties on scene directed the officer’s attention to a suspect vehicle which was preparing to leave the parking lot. Officers immediately stopped the vehicle,” the statement said.

Boston police were called at 6:54 p.m. Thursday about an employee who was stabbed at the Stop and Shop at 1025 Truman Parkway, Boston police said in a statement. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed at the Stop and Shop in Hyde Park Thursday evening, officials said.

Police removed the driver, a man they have not identified yet, and the passenger, Gerson Moreno, 21, of Dorchester. The two men were arrested on scene.

Two men were punched by the suspects and a third received a laceration, the statement said, but all three declined medical attention. Boston police do not know if the three men and the stabbing victim were injured inside or outside the store, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Stop and Shop closed after the incident, but reopened this morning, the store said in a statement.

“Stop and Shop is cooperating fully with local law enforcement,” the statement said.

Boston police declined to identify the victim.

The two suspects were slated to be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, the statement said.

Boston police do not know the motive for the stabbing and encourage anyone with information to come forward, McNulty said.

