Three arrested in Tewksbury on gun charges

A male driver and his two passengers were arrested on gun charges early Friday morning after being pulled over by state troopers for allegedly speeding on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, State Police said in a statement.

A trooper observed fireworks inside the 2003 Toyota Sequoia during the traffic stop at about 2:15 a.m, police said.

The trooper seized the backpack with the illegal fireworks and inside found a loaded Rossi .38 Special revolver, police said.