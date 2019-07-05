Three arrested in Tewksbury on gun charges
A male driver and his two passengers were arrested on gun charges early Friday morning after being pulled over by state troopers for allegedly speeding on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, State Police said in a statement.
A trooper observed fireworks inside the 2003 Toyota Sequoia during the traffic stop at about 2:15 a.m, police said.
The trooper seized the backpack with the illegal fireworks and inside found a loaded Rossi .38 Special revolver, police said.
It was determined that the firearm was allegedly stolen out of Davidson County, North Carolina, the statement said.
The driver, Sovann Yern, 31, and his two passengers, Steven Yern, 28, and Samart Nou, 32, all from Lowell, were charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card, receiving stolen property, and possession of fireworks, police said.
Steven Yern was also charged with being intoxicated while carrying a firearm, police said.
Sovann Yern and Samart Nou were held on $2,500 bail, and Steven Yern was held on $5,000 bail. All three were arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday, police said.
