Trump revives mystery of Pence’s N.H. trip cancellation

Asked Friday about Pence’s cancellation, President Trump said there was a “problem up there.”

When Vice President Mike Pence canceled a trip to New Hampshire this week, his office didn’t offer much of an explanation but insisted there was no cause for alarm.

“You’ll know in about two weeks. There was a very — a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire. And I can’t tell you about it. It was a very — but it had nothing to do with White House,” Trump said.

“There was a problem up there,” he said. “And I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

Trump commented Friday morning at the White House before he headed to his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey.

Pence canceled a trip to an addiction treatment center in New Hampshire on Tuesday. His spokeswoman tweeted, “Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon.”

Pence was scheduled to participate in a discussion at Granite Recovery Centers in Salem. Following the discussion, Pence was scheduled to speak about the “opioid crisis and illegal drug flow.”

Governor Chris Sununu was scheduled to greet Pence at the airport and attend the vice president’s speech in Salem.

“The Governor was not given a specific reason for the change of plans, and was notified right around the same time as the public,” Sununu’s spokesman, Benjamin Vihstadt, wrote Tuesday in an e-mail.

Aidan Ryan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.