Unlimited weekend commuter rail pass is now $10 permanently, says MBTA

The MBTA is making its $10 weekend commuter rail pass permanent, said officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Riders can use the pass for unlimited travel every Saturday and Sunday on all commuter rail lines and zones, according to a statement from MassDOT. MBTA decided to make the pass permanent after two six-month trials in an effort to increase weekend ridership.

The weekend pass is available on the MBTA’s mTicket app, onboard the trains, and at ticket windows at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay Station, said Lisa Battiston, a MassDOT spokeswoman. The pass is not available at fare vending machines and does not apply to special event trains, she said.