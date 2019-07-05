Unlimited weekend commuter rail pass is now $10 permanently, says MBTA
The MBTA is making its $10 weekend commuter rail pass permanent, said officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Riders can use the pass for unlimited travel every Saturday and Sunday on all commuter rail lines and zones, according to a statement from MassDOT. MBTA decided to make the pass permanent after two six-month trials in an effort to increase weekend ridership.
The weekend pass is available on the MBTA’s mTicket app, onboard the trains, and at ticket windows at North Station, South Station, and Back Bay Station, said Lisa Battiston, a MassDOT spokeswoman. The pass is not available at fare vending machines and does not apply to special event trains, she said.
Advertisement
The MBTA’s first six-month trial in 2018 sold 180,000 tickets and saw a 4.6 percent increase in weekend revenue compared to the same time period in 2017, the statement said.
A round-trip ticket from Providence to Boston costs $24.50, and $13.00 from Quincy to Boston, according to the MBTA website.
This commuter rail pass decision follows a six percent fare increase that went into effect July 1.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.