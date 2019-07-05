Victim identified in fatal Worcester restaurant stabbing

WORCESTER — A 31-year-old woman who died after being stabbed at a restaurant here Wednesday was identified as Amanda Dabrowski in court papers filed Friday.

Dabrowski was allegedly killed by Carlos R. Asencio, 28, of Derry, N.H., who she had dated and who came to the restaurant where she was dining, O’Connor’s, carrying two knives, according to court filings.

Asencio faces charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest, and he has an outstanding warrant for an April attack on Dabrowski, according to the document.