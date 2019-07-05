Where did the time go? Melrose High School’s Class of ‘72 is eligible for Medicare

“It’s mindboggling,” said Priscilla Pennachhio, a retired teacher who’s 64 for another few weeks. “I don’t feel any different. It’s frightening, it’s scary, it’s wonderful.”

And they wondered: How is it possible that they are turning 65 this year?

MELROSE -- They came from across town, and across the ocean. They hugged old friends and old flames, snapped selfies, and boogied to the guitar chords of a local rock band, on the same lawn where they had celebrated their high school graduation.

About 100 graying but spirited classmates from the Melrose High School Class of ’72 gathered in the backyard of their class president late last month for an “OMG, I can’t believe we’re eligible for Medicare” party.

Advertisement

That cut-up class president, Mike Festa, who threw a wild beer bash in the same backyard just after high school ended, is now running the Massachusetts chapter of AARP. So naturally, he saw a perfect excuse to throw a party that mixed self-deprecating humor with a dose of education. The name tags worn by the assembled lawyers, waitresses, and business owners were designed to look like Medicare insurance cards.

“I’m in the business of embracing aging in a big way,” he explained.

His classmates are still working on that.

“I told people I wasn’t coming back here till I got health care,” joked Jim Falzarano, an editor for the Guardian who lives in London but registered for Medicare in advance of his 65th birthday this fall. “It’s completely ridiculous to think we’re 65. Impossible to believe.”

Obligatory flyers with the lowdown on Medicare, the federal health insurance for Americans over 65, were stacked at the same table as the wine and beer. But the classmates gravitated more to the adult beverages, the trays of grilled steak tips, and Freddie G’s Happy Hour Band belting out Sixties and Seventies classics — “Do Wah Diddy” by Manfred Mann, “Tequila Sunrise” by the Eagles, and “I Fought the Law,” by Sonny Curtis — on the backyard patio.

Advertisement

“It’s a baby boomer crowd, and we’re playing all baby boomer music,” Dave Behrle, the band’s singer and tamborine player, assured the Class of ’72 alums. “Have fun.”

Festa, the host, was having fun showing off his lovingly tended back forty of terraced gardens, grape vines, weeping birch, and mountain laurel. The black Sicilian figs he grows are “to die for,” he told his guests. He escorted classmates to a chicken coop, ushered them into a goat barn, and introduced them to his Nigerian dwarf goats Cookie, Josie, and Oriole.

“I walk them around the neighborhood,” Festa said. “People look at me like I’m crazy.”

A former state representative, Festa was playing Pied Piper, leading his cohort into this new phase. “I have a Medicare card I’m dying to show you,” said Festa, who turned 65 in May.

“This is an important reflection point where you take stock of yourself in your personal life and your professional life — what you’ve done, what you could have done, what you want to do next,” he said.

Festa, a lifelong Melrose resident, moved into the tri-level house where he now lives when he was eight. He hosted his first backyard party for the Class of ’72 after their high school graduation, convincing his skeptical father it was an official duty of the class president. About 350 people came to that one. He even invited the local mayor and police chief. “It was an absolute mob scene,” he recalled. “I was picking beer cans out of the woods for three days.”

Advertisement

He bought the house from his parents in 1985 and now lives there with his wife Sandy. (They have a grown son and daughter.) Festa calls Sandy a “saint” for putting up with the many class reunions and other gatherings he’s hosted there over the years. “Festa means ‘party’ in Italian,” he said. “I feel an obligation to throw a party. The last one I had here was for Liz Warren.”

In the crowd Saturday, there were bakers and social workers and contractors. Many were retired, some were downshifting, others soldiering on in the workplace. There were parents and grandparents, some who’d lost spouses and children, some who became caregivers for their parents or grandchildren, some who’d been through their own health scares.

At least 35 in the 565-member class have died — from illnesses, car crashes, drug overdoses. Their names were listed, most with photos, on a memory board set up on the patio.

“We wish they were here,” Pennachhio said. “It’s important they’re not forgotten.”

Some at the reunion said they had only hazy memories of what they’d expected of their future life — if they’d pondered it at all — when they were in Melrose High School.

“I never gave it a thought back then,” said Bob Rotundi, 65, who now owns D&R General Contracting, a Melrose business with 100 workers that paves state and municipal roads. “I don’t know if I wanted to go into business. I was more excited about having a good time.”

Advertisement

Class valedictorian Don DeAmicis, 64, moved to Melrose after freshman year when his father took a job at the General Electric plant in neighboring Lynn. He loved his classmates — he and Festa were best men at each other’s weddings — but never expected to stay locally.

DeAmicis has been a lawyer, a US trade official in the Obama administration, and recently accepted a job as a law professor at Georgetown University. “I certainly didn’t think I’d be taking a full-time job when I was approaching the age of Medicare,” he said.

Pam Gallant, who helped Festa organize the party, also “had no idea what was going to happen to my life.” She worked as a stenographer, using a mag-card typewriter. “It was so advanced for its time,” she recalled. “Now it’s a relic. You wouldn’t be able to find it.”

Gallant later became a customer service manager for a South Boston company that made hummus, and now works as a waitress and bartender for a restaurant in Ipswich. She is a grandmother of three, and she plans to visit Peru in September.

“When I can still walk and get around, I’m going to travel,” she said.

Special education teacher Deb Schille recalled, “When I was a senior, what I really wanted was to get married right out of high school.” Her mother, however, insisted she get her teaching degree first, so she waited six years to marry her high school sweetheart, Paul.

Advertisement

Schille, who plans to continue working as a special ed teacher for a few more years, calls herself “one of the babies” in the class because she won’t turn 65 until November.

“It was a great class to be part of,” she said. “But it’s frightening how quickly the years went by. Who would have thought we were the ones turning 65?”

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.