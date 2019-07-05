5-year-old girl pulled from Methuen pool ‘expected to make a full recovery’
Thanks to some quick action and a little luck, a 5-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery after she was found facedown in a Methuen swimming pool on the Fourth of July, according to the city’s fire department.
About 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Methuen firefighters received “multiple 911 calls” reporting that the child had been seen in the swimming pool at 171 East St., the Appleton Square residential development, according to Methuen Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Donahue.
“Fortunately, our fire station . . . is literally 10 seconds away from the entrance to the condo complex, so they were there pretty quickly,” Donahue said by phone Friday morning.
By the time firefighters arrived, bystanders had pulled the girl from the pool and begun CPR, and someone was attempting to drive her to a hospital, Donahue said.
But firefighters stopped the vehicle, took the child out, and found her to be in respiratory arrest, Donahue said. They began performing rescue breathing, and in less than a minute she began to breathe on her own, he said.
“It was scary for a little bit there,” Donahue said.
The girl was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, he said, and “I was told she was expected to make a full recovery.”
Police are investigating the incident.
