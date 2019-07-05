5-year-old girl pulled from Methuen pool ‘expected to make a full recovery’

Thanks to some quick action and a little luck, a 5-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery after she was found facedown in a Methuen swimming pool on the Fourth of July, according to the city’s fire department.

About 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Methuen firefighters received “multiple 911 calls” reporting that the child had been seen in the swimming pool at 171 East St., the Appleton Square residential development, according to Methuen Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Donahue.

“Fortunately, our fire station . . . is literally 10 seconds away from the entrance to the condo complex, so they were there pretty quickly,” Donahue said by phone Friday morning.