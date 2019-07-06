scorecardresearch

Cambridge police investigate possible attempted abduction of young girl

By Shafaq Patel Globe Correspondent,July 6, 2019, an hour ago

Cambridge police are investigating a possible attempted abduction after a man reportedly approached an 8-year-old girl and grabbed her arm Friday afternoon at a local park, police said.

“The girl was able to dislodge her arm and run towards and safely meet with a family member,” Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge police, said in a statement.

Police searched the Danehy Park area in North Cambridge around 4 p.m. and questioned people. The alleged suspect, described as a white man with blonde hair, reportedly left toward New Street, Warnick said.

Cambridge police have no surveillance footage but are conducting follow-ups to find any evidence. No suspects have been identified yet.

No additional information was available.

