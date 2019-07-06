Coast Guard investigating two unmanned kayaks found east of Cohasset

Nicole Groll, a spokeswoman and Petty Officer for the Coast Guard, said as of Saturday night they were unable to locate the owners of the unmanned kayaks.

Crews from Station Point Allerton began investigating a person in distress at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.

The Coast Guard is looking to find the owners of two kayaks that turned up on Saturday morning east of Cohasset.

Earlier in the morning the Coast Guard was asked to respond to a separate incident of an unmanned kayak found in Duxbury Harbor.

The Duxbury Harbormaster tweeted that the kayak was found in the area of “cowyard” Clarks Island on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard confirmed it was looking to see if a person was in distress in the area around 7:50 a.m.

The kayak owner was located hours later, Groll confirmed. The unmanned kayak wasn’t secured properly, Groll said.

“Everyone was safe and sound but we had to search on it,” Groll said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.