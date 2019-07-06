Lightning may have caused Marlborough house fire, official says

As thunderstorms barreled across the region Saturday night, lightning may have set a house on fire in Marlborough, a fire official said.

“We are heavily leaning towards a lightning strike,” Battalion Chief Brian LaCroix said by telephone Saturday night.

LaCroix said the department was alerted to a structural fire at 26 South St. around 6:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they were met with “heavy smoke” coming from the rear of the home, LaCroix said.