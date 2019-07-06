Lightning strike might have sparked Western Mass. building fire
As intense storms moved across the state, firefighters in the Western Massachusetts town of Southwick battled a building fire that might have been caused by a lightning strike, police said.
The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday at a building at 73 Sheep Pasture Road, dispatcher Keith Stromgren said.
No injuries had been reported as of 6:15 p.m.
A dispatcher for the Southwick Fire Department said she could not provide any information about the fire.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com