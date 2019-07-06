scorecardresearch

Lightning strike might have sparked Western Mass. building fire

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,July 6, 2019, 40 minutes ago

As intense storms moved across the state, firefighters in the Western Massachusetts town of Southwick battled a building fire that might have been caused by a lightning strike, police said.

The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday at a building at 73 Sheep Pasture Road, dispatcher Keith Stromgren said.

No injuries had been reported as of 6:15 p.m.

A dispatcher for the Southwick Fire Department said she could not provide any information about the fire.

This breaking news story will be updated.

