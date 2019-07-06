Man dies after early-morning shooting in Springfield

A man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded in Springfield early Saturday morning, police said.

Springfield police responded to Euclid Avenue at 3:45 a.m. after an activation from ShotSpotter, the gunfire detection system, and reports of loud music, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield police, on Twitter.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene and began administering first aid. The victim was transported to Baystate and was later pronounced dead, Walsh said.