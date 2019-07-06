Man dies after early-morning shooting in Springfield
A man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded in Springfield early Saturday morning, police said.
Springfield police responded to Euclid Avenue at 3:45 a.m. after an activation from ShotSpotter, the gunfire detection system, and reports of loud music, said Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield police, on Twitter.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene and began administering first aid. The victim was transported to Baystate and was later pronounced dead, Walsh said.
“A second adult female victim would later arrive at Baystate in a private car with a non-life threatening wound to her leg,” Walsh tweeted.
Advertisement
The attacks are under investigation.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.