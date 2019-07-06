Man injured in fall on rocks at Gloucester quarry

He was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His condition was not known.

A 35-year-old man suffered significant injuries Saturday morning when he fell onto rocks at a quarry behind Plum Cove Elementary School in Gloucester, the city’s police and fire departments said in a statement.

Public safety crews responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to reports that a man had fallen on quarry rocks behind the school on Hickory Street.

He apparently had been swinging on a rope when it broke, causing him to fall, the statement said.

Police and firefighters had to use an off-road utility vehicle to extricate the man from the area. They then carried him to a nearby field, where he was placed onto the helicopter, according to the statement.

A police department spokesman could not provide further details Saturday evening.

Fire Chief Eric Smith credited teamwork by police and firefighters for the successful rescue.

“Our police officers and firefighters worked tirelessly to transport this individual to a safe location,” he said in the statement. “Walking down those rocks, especially while transporting an injured person, was challenging and required perseverance and teamwork from each of them.”

