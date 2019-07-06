Motorcycle procession heads north from Laconia, N.H., to crash site

Some of those killed in the fiery crash with a pickup truck in Randolph, N.H., were members of Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club of Marine Corps veterans. And veterans were out in full force Saturday to honor them.

As music blared and engines roared, leather jacket-clad riders on brightly colored Harley-Davidsons from as far as California, Arizona, and Florida, according to people gathered, streamed into the large lot behind the saloon, passing underneath two flags — one displaying the Stars and Stripes, and another the insignia of the Marine Corps.

LACONIA, N.H. — Thousands of motorcyclists descended on the Broken Spoke Saloon Saturday morning to memorialize seven cyclists killed in a crash last month.

Advertisement

“They all did their job in Vietnam, or wherever they served,” said Baine Donovan, a Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran from Tamworth, N.H. “And then to die like that is a little insane, so you’ve got to support [them].”

Donovan, 70, said motorcyclists have a “brotherhood, just like the military.”

“You feel free when you’re on your motorcycle, and freedom is what we fought for,” he said.

At noon, Donovan and many others are scheduled to ride through the state heading north to Randolph, the site of the crash.

But earlier, cyclists stood around chatting, eating, and reflecting on the size of the crowd.

“This is epic, that’s what it is,” said Linda Malone, a Boston native now living in Sanbornton, N.H. “The biker community, when push comes to shove, they’re there for you, always.”

Kellen can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com, or on Twitter at @kellen_browning.