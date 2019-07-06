Motorcyclists take off from Billerica to join memorial to crash victims

“We’re here for them, too,” Giroux said. “That’s what this ride is for... to show the camaraderie, to show you’re not alone.”

Among them was Kevin Giroux, 54, who said he hopes families of the victims see the love that is out there for fellow veterans and fellow bikers. Giroux served in the US Army.

BILLERICA -- Engines roaring, members of a local motorcycle club set out for New Hampshire Saturday morning to join a rolling tribute to seven fellow bikers who died in a horrific crash last month near the White Mountains.

The “Ride for the Fallen 7” tribute is expected to draw more than 1,000 motorcyclists from across the country to Laconia, N.H., where the rally will then head in a procession to the scene of the crash in Randolph, N.H.

Authorities have charged Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, in connection with the deadly June 21 crash. Three other people were injured when Zhukovskyy’s truck collided with motorcyclists with Jarheads MC group, according to officials.

Zhukovskyy had a history of arrests in other states, including Texas and Connecticut.

The case triggered an investigation into the handling of out-of-state driving infractions by Massachusetts motorists by the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles and led to the resignation of the former head of the RMV.

Several of the crash victims were Marines, and the event has shaken a community of motorcyclists that counts many veterans among its members.

On Saturday, the focus was on honoring the victims and supporting their families.

In the morning just after 8, more than a dozen members of Merrimack Valley HOG (the name means “Harley Owners Group”) headed out from High Octane Harley-Davidson on Chelmsford Road.

Charles Fox, 58, of Belmont, said organizations like his attract members with backgrounds in the military, law enforcement, or as first responders.

“it’s almost like another language,” said Fox, himself an Army veteran. “People hang out together because they know they can depend on each other.”

The motorcycle group often participates in charity rides and fund-raisers in the local community, and Saturday’s ride is part of that work.

“We want people to know that we care, and that we’re out there,” Fox said.

Before leaving, they gathered at the Harley-Davidson dealer’s parking lot to travel together, and took the time to go over safety procedures before starting on their journey.

Part of Saturday’s ride is also to raise awareness of motorcycle safety, said the club’s assistant director, Marc Belanger.

He reviewed proper hand signals to make turns, to slow down, or warn fellow bikers about obstacles in the roadway.

Belanger, in an interview, said people have been reaching out to ask how they could help the victims’ families.

Before setting out, Fox asked the bikers to adjust their motorcycles’ back foot pegs to their down position, as if a passenger were riding along.

This was done in honor of the seven victims of the crash, Fox said, akin to a missing man formation performed by military aircraft.

That need to honor the victims of the crash is what drew club member Jay Brislin, 66, of Derry, N.H. to join Saturday’s ride.

He wanted to “show some respect and some love toward our fellow brothers and sisters on motorcycles,” Brislin said.

Giroux, who goes by the nickname “U-Turn,” said the community of veterans and motorcyclists would step up to support a member’s family after a tragedy.

“If that was me that went down, I know in my heart there will be people out there supporting my loved ones,” he said.

Giroux is doing the same, he said.

“I want to be out here for support,” Giroux said.

Graeme Griffith was ready for the ride from High Octane Harley Davidson in Billerica. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.