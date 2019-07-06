Police arrest man on gun charges in Roxbury

Officers activated their lights and sirens to conduct a motor vehicle stop, police said.

Donald Brown, 26, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Stanwood Street in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue around 2:50 a.m., when officers on patrol in Roxbury spotted him driving a black motor vehicle, police said.

A Boston man allegedly carrying an illegal firearm was arrested early Saturday morning for failing to stop for police while speeding, Boston police said.

Police began to exit their vehicle after getting the suspect to stop his car, but he then took off, police said.

A short time later, he stopped his vehicle in the area of Warren and Quincy streets and remained on scene.

Police said they instructed Brown to remove his keys from the ignition before exiting the vehicle. He was then arrested for allegedly failing to stop for officers.

Officers performed a pat frisk of the vehicle and said they located a Walther .380 Smith and Wesson handgun.

Brown allegedly failed to produce a license to carry when questioned about the firearm, police said.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday for failing to stop for officers, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.