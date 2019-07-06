Six injured in Roxbury shooting expected to survive

He urged anyone with information about the crime to come forward and help investigators.

The violence erupted at 11:13 p.m., when the victims — three men and three women — were shot while inside a vehicle, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters early Saturday.

Six men and women shot Friday night on Maple Street in Roxbury are expected to survive, a Boston police spokesman said Saturday morning.

The victims, who range in age from mid-20s to mid-30s, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, he said.

The shooting followed an outburst of violence on the Fourth of July when an 8-year-old girl and 35-year-old man were injured by gunfire at Mary Hannon Park in Dorchester. The girl was shot in the foot and suffered a non-life-threatening wound. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Kenneally, who said he didn’t have details about the victim’s current condition.

No arrests have been made in that case.

After Friday night’s shooting in Roxbury, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins went to the crime scene and delivered a message.

“Whoever was engaged in this behavior, we will find you and hold you accountable,” she said.

The neighborhood deserves to celebrate July 4 in peace, Rollins said. A trauma team was expected to visit the area Saturday.

“This community deserves to be able to walk outside and enjoy the Fourth of July just as other communities are able to do,” Rollins said.

A spokeswoman for her office didn’t immediately respond Saturday morning to a request for comment.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, who lives in Dorchester, reacted to the shooting in a tweet published early Saturday.

“Awakened to the depressing news of more community shootings, 2nd day. More violence. More outrage. More trauma. More Work to be done,” Pressley tweeted.

At Jeep Jones Park in Roxbury, people are gathering Saturday and Sunday for an annual basketball tournament promoting peace. The Save R Streets Summer Classic is celebrating its 10th anniversary with this year’s tournament, according to the website for the event.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh plans to attend the competition Sunday afternoon, according to his schedule.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed.