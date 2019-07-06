Thunderstorms are set to hit the Boston area until about 10 p.m.

Wind gusts and heavy downpours are likely, leading to potential floods in poor drainage areas, he said.

“There are showers and thunderstorms currently moving into western Connecticut and Massachusetts,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the service. “They’re working their way to the east, with potentially a lot of lightning with them and a lot of rain.”

Thunderstorms and showers are expected to hit the Boston area between 5 and 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are not expected to be severe, however, he said.

Scattered to numerous showers & thunderstorms developing across western areas of CT & MA. Main threat at this time is heavy rain and frequent lightning.



Trend over the next hour or two is for further activity to either progress or erupt into central MA and CT. pic.twitter.com/EI9NNu3cEj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 6, 2019

In northern New England, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of New Hampshire and Maine, lasting until 8 p.m. Wind gusts were set to reach 70 miles per hour with frequent lightning and “very heavy downpours” during that time, the weather service tweeted.

“People need to keep an eye out for that,” Dunham said.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire and Maine until 8 pm EDT. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, frequent lightning and very heavy downpours are the primary threats. pic.twitter.com/XJSkTJWWI3 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 6, 2019

Several towns and cities canceled weekend firework celebrations ahead of the storms Saturday night, including Orleans, Salisbury, and Franklin, according to police.

The 90-degree temperatures seen across Massachusetts were set to cool down as a cold front pushes through Saturday night, also pushing away the storms, Dunham said.

While a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted N, we are not expecting a widespread severe weather threat across S New England.



Scattered t'storms are forecast w/ the main threat being heavy downpours & localized flooding. Strongest of the storms could produce damaging winds. https://t.co/hw6hZPKqR7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 6, 2019

Highs for Sunday are set to be around 80 degrees, possibly in the high 70s, with a few clouds sticking around in the morning, Dunham said.

“It’s going to be very delightful,” he said.

Monday through Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with temperatures increasing to the 80s as the week goes on, Dunham said.

“It won’t be feeling that muggy,” he said.

Thursday shows another chance for showers, Dunham said, which could last until Friday. The weather is expected to feel “warm and humid,” forecasters said.

