Worcester woman clocked driving 106 miles per hour arrested on drunken driving charge in N.H.

A Worcester woman was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated drunken driving after she was clocked driving 106 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire State Police said.

Laurie Robbins, 45, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler northbound when a State Police aircraft that was monitoring traffic potted the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at about 9:20 a.m., State Police said in a press release.

Robbins was traveling “ . . . at what appeared to be a high rate of speed,” in an area where the posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour, the release said.