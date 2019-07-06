Worcester woman clocked driving 106 miles per hour arrested on drunken driving charge in N.H.
A Worcester woman was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated drunken driving after she was clocked driving 106 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire State Police said.
Laurie Robbins, 45, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler northbound when a State Police aircraft that was monitoring traffic potted the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at about 9:20 a.m., State Police said in a press release.
Robbins was traveling “ . . . at what appeared to be a high rate of speed,” in an area where the posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour, the release said.
Advertisement
A trooper radioed other troopers on the ground, who pulled Robbins over. She agreed to take a field sobriety test, and troopers determined she was intoxicated, according to the release.
She is due to arraigned in 10th Circuit District Division Hampton Court on July 18, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com