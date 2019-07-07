Bird sightings across the region
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Sightings from Boston and its suburbs included a ruddy duck on Winter Pond in Winchester, a red-throated loon on Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester, 32 Wilson’s storm-petrels near Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor, a Leach’s storm-petrel off of Cohasset, and an American bittern at Kaveski Farm in Concord.
Offshore: It is shaping up to be an excellent year for pelagic bird activity. There has been early storm-petrel sightings in Boston Harbor along with strong plankton bloom and attendant tubenoses located south and east of Cape Cod.
North Shore: Observers found a king eider at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, a long-tailed duck in Gloucester Harbor, and a tricolored heron in Magnolia. There was also a least bittern and a Nelson’s sparrow on Plum Island.
South Shore: There was a horned grebe and a Caspian tern at Duxbury Beach. A royal tern showed up at Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport.
Nantucket: There was a gadwall and a black-necked stilt at Great Point Lagoon, and a grasshopper sparrow was spotted at Katama Farm.
