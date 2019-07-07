Bird sightings across the region

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Sightings from Boston and its suburbs included a ruddy duck on Winter Pond in Winchester, a red-throated loon on Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester, 32 Wilson’s storm-petrels near Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor, a Leach’s storm-petrel off of Cohasset, and an American bittern at Kaveski Farm in Concord.