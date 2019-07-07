Cape, N.H. traffic delays expected as holiday weekend draws to an end

As another July 4th weekend comes to a close, the traffic heading back home is expected to be in full swing.

Even before noon Sunday, there were “significant” delays leaving Cape Cod on Route 28 and Route 6, as well as “moderate” delays on Route 3 northbound, according to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis.

In New Hampshire, traffic was expected to pick up after noon, according to New Hampshire State Police Lieutenant Bryan Trask, a commander for Troop B, which oversees the southern part of the state.