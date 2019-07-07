From Boston to Whitman, soccer fans cheer US women to victory

The American women’s record fourth World Cup was cheered everywhere from the watch party on City Hall Plaza, to restaurants and bars in Cambridge, to Mewis’s hometown of Hanson.

The team, which includes midfielder Samantha Mewis , a former star at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, never relinquished the lead en route to a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Lyon, France.

Six-year-old Hannah Castaño-Muñeton clutched her mother tightly, crossed her fingers, then screamed and jumped up and down with the rest of the crowd on Boston’s City Hall Plaza Sunday as Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for the US women’s soccer team in the World Cup final.

“Congratulations to the @USWNT and our own @sammymewy on winning the #WomensWorldCup today. It’s amazing and makes us all in #Hanson so proud!!” the town tweeted.

Hannah’s parents brought her from Winthrop to City Hall Plaza, where several hundred raucous fans gathered on a sunny morning to watch the game on a giant screen.

“We try to teach her to fight for what she believes,” said Edison Castaño, her father, as Hannah waved a flag and ran around, sporting the jersey of Alex Morgan, a team co-captain. “So bringing her out here, seeing the crowd, and seeing the women fight for a championship — they’re role models for her.”

As they waved American flags, the crowd cheered at shots on the Dutch goal, then groaned in unison at the series of near-misses. Fans finally erupted in celebration and chants of “U-S-A!” in the second half, when Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle also scored.

After more than 90 minutes, the US women raised the World Cup trophy as blue-and-gold confetti swirled around them.

Glendean Hamilton of Arlington danced with joy after the US women scored their first goal, on their way to winning a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

On City Hall Plaza, 16-year-old Julia Dolley was draped in an American flag, and couldn’t keep a grin off her face.

“That was awesome!” she said to her sister Kayla, 18.

“Oh, it was the best,” Kayla Dolley agreed. “It was just incredible.”

The sisters from Westwood both play soccer, and said they’ve been inspired by watching the professionals’ performance.

“They’re not afraid to take chances,” Kayla Dolley said. It’s “so crazy to think that we could play that way.”

Kayla Dolley said she appreciated that so many people turned out in Boston to support the women’s team, “because they don’t get as much recognition as the male athletes.”

Across the Charles River, at Phoenix Landing in Cambridge, fans watched intently. The blinds were drawn and all eyes were on the 14 televisions lighting up the dark pub. Every missed header elicited a collective gasp, every clear-out of the US defensive zone a cheer.

Despite a scoreless first half, Collins Emerhi of Newton said the atmosphere was “electric, even though there’s not much action.”

Emerhi said he has been coming to Phoenix Landing for years to watch soccer games. The inside of the pub might be dim, Emerhi said, but “just wait ‘til they score a goal; you’ll see the place light up.”

And light up it did. After each goal, fans jumped into the air, screaming, with beers in hand.

“The Netherlands came out strong, but we hung in there,” said Rowena Schenck, 23. “I love how confident the US is. They know they can get the job done.”

Immediately after the final whistle, “We Are the Champions” blared from the speakers in the dim pub, now bright with beaming and dancing fans.

“I told you, right? Electric,” Emerhi said. “The US women’s team never lets us down.”

Soccer fans at City Hall Plaza erupted when the US women’s team scored its first goal against the Netherlands team on Sunday. (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)

Twenty-five miles away in Whitman, the women’s victory was celebrated with genuine hometown pride.

McGuiggan’s Pub in Whitman hosted a watch party in honor of Mewis, 26, who graduated from the local high school before going on to star at UCLA.

Mewis’s in-laws were there, pub owner Richard Rosen said.

“It was truly an honor to have them here today,” Rosen said in a phone interview. “This place went crazy several times today. Several times when [Mewis] touched the ball, certainly when she almost scored” on a first-half shot that barely missed the near post.

After the game, David Floeck, her high school soccer coach, tweeted: “Sam Mewis a Panther and now a World Cup champion. So happy and so proud of her. Mission Accomplished!!!!”

