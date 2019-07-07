“As a tall person, you always feel a little out of place because you’re the tall person in the room, and you stick out,” said Marie Austin, president of the Beanstalks and a six-footer. “When you’re with a group of tall people, you just feel normal. You finally feel like you fit.”

If so, the Boston Beanstalks Tall Club might strike your fancy. This adult social club caters to the vertically gifted among us — women must be at least 5 feet 10 inches and men must be 6 feet 2 to join. The tallest member, Jon Bjornson, stands 6 feet 8.

Have you ever bumped your head while getting into a cab? How about struggled to find pants that reach your ankles? Or maybe you have to bend your knees to drink from a water fountain, like a giraffe taking an afternoon sip from a watering hole?

The local club is a chapter of Tall Clubs International, a non-profit that serves the United States and Canada. The organization’s website lists 39 active chapters.

The first tall club was started in Los Angeles by Kae Sumner Einfeldt, an Oakland native who worked as an artist at Walt Disney Studios. Einfeldt worked on the original film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” an ironic project for a woman who was 6 feet 3 inches.

In 1938, a 21-year-old Einfeldt wrote an article in the Los Angeles Times Sunday Magazinecq outlining the woes of being tall. She shared her grievances: how her feet protruded off the end of her bed; how she always had to sit in the last seat in the row at the theater, otherwise her long legs would be folded up like an accordion and it was a struggle to let people by; and how she could rarely find a partner her height.

“Men want to be the all powerful, the all mighty, both mentally and physically. It isn’t enough for them to know it, they’ve got to see it,” she wrote. “This is unlucky for the tall girl. When a man has to look up to a woman, it ruins his illusion.”

In her article, Einfeldt urged other tall folks to reach out to her, suggesting they “could form a longfellows’ club.” A little over a monthcq after the article appeared, Einfeldt and eight others cqwho had responded her met at her home. Thus, the tall club was born.

Austin stressed that the club is not a dating organization, although some participants view it that way. Austin met her current boyfriend through the organization and has also met plenty of platonic friends during her time in the club.

“We always just feel out of place when we are the tall person in the room,” she said. “It just feels better to talk to or dance with someone that is close to your height.”

The Boston chapter hosts multiple meet-ups every month, both for administrative and social purposes. Each month, the club holds a potluck dinner and movie night at a member’s home in Newton. The group also awards an annual scholarship of $500 to a young person who meets the height requirements. There are annual conventions held by the national organization.

While Austin has been in the club for about three decades, she sometimes worries about the longevity of the group. Numbers have dwindled, and the club is struggling to draw young people in. While there were hundreds of members in the Boston Beanstalks in the 1990s, there are now only about 50 active members, she said.

“Clubs are not a big thing anymore. From what I’m hearing, all organizations are having the same issue,” Austin said. “All the young people coming up think they can do it online.”

Ysabelle Kempe can be reached at ysabelle.kempe@globe.com.