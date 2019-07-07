Infant among 6 injured in Plympton crash
Six people, including an infant, were injured in a three-car crash in Plympton Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The infant, their mom and dad, and a woman were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Plympton fire Captain John Sjostedt said.
The other two people injured in the crash were treated at the scene and declined to be transported.
Authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Palmer Road and Center Street around 1:25 p.m., Sjostedt said.
The crash caused “quite a traffic backup” on Palmer Road, he said, and the three cars sustained heavy damage.
Advertisement
Sjostedt said he did not know how the crash occurred, or if Plympton police were investigating.
Carver Emergency Medical Services transported the infant and their parents to the hospital, he said.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.